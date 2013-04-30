April 30 Television journalist Maria Shriver is
returning to NBC as a special anchor covering women's issues
nine years after leaving the network when her then husband,
Arnold Schwarzenegger, was elected governor of California.
Shriver, 57, will appear on various NBC networks, including
CNBC, MSNBC and NBC Sports. Shriver left NBC in 2004 when she
became the first lady of California, NBC said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Shriver, the niece of slain U.S. President John F. Kennedy,
filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger in 2011 after he publicly
admitted to fathering a child with a housekeeper 14 years
earlier.
"I look forward to shining a light on all areas of a woman's
experience ... and exploring these issues in a way that brings
the voices of men into these critically important
conversations," Shriver said in a statement.
NBC will also broadcast "The Shriver Report," studies
Shriver produced about women's issues that have including topics
such as Alzheimer's disease.
NBC is owned by Comcast Corp.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant and
Mohammad Zargham)