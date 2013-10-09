By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 9 A Southern California plastic
surgeon said on Wednesday he is behind the auction of a
physician's notes that shows actress Marilyn Monroe had
undergone cosmetic surgery, and he will donate the proceeds to
assist U.S. veterans with medical work.
Norman Leaf, who had previously requested anonymity, told
Reuters that interest in the auction of the notes along with a
set of X-rays caused him to come forward.
The set of six X-rays and the file of doctors' notes offer a
partial medical history of the Hollywood sex symbol from 1950 to
1962 and are expected to fetch between $15,000 and $30,000.
The auction will be held on Nov. 9-10 by Julien's Auctions,
a Beverly Hills, California, auction house.
The notes were written by plastic surgeon Michael Gurdin and
confirm speculation that Monroe, who epitomized Hollywood
glamour and set a standard of big-screen beauty in the 1950s,
went under the knife for cosmetic reasons.
"They had put a chin implant in and it was made of carved
bovine cartilage," Leaf said of Monroe's 1950 cosmetic surgery.
"They didn't have silicone chin implants in those days."
Monroe's biggest films, such as 1953's "How to Marry a
Millionaire," 1955's "The Seven Year Itch" and 1959's "Some Like
It Hot," were all shot after 1950.
Leaf, 72, added that the "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" actress
also underwent a small cosmetic procedure on the tip of her nose
at that time too.
Gurdin's notes indicate that Monroe visited him in 1958
complaining of a chin deformity and he noticed the implant had
dissolved.
"As what typically happens with that. It absorbed over the
years," Leaf said.
The X-rays are dated June 7, 1962, after Monroe saw Gurdin
following a late night fall and two months before the actress
would die at age 36 from an overdose of barbiturates.
Leaf, who began a medical partnership in Beverly Hills with
Gurdin in 1975, said he did not know he was in possession of the
files until about 20 years ago, when he was made aware of
Gurdin's old charts that were hidden away storage.
"I've been looking at it and treasuring it and keeping it
under lock and key and hidden away in my safe," Leaf said of
Monroe's files and X-rays.
Proceeds from the sale will be donated to nonprofit
foundation Rebuilding America's Warriors, which helps U.S.
veterans receive free reconstructive surgery on injuries that
are not covered by government benefits, said Leaf, who is the
foundation's medical director.
"I think it's the perfect link because Marilyn entertained
the troops in Korea (in the 1950s), so this is a chance for her
to help the troops out again," Leaf said.
Leaf self-published a memoir, "Are Those Real? True Tales of
Plastic Surgery from Beverly Hills," in 2010 in which he
detailed Gurdin's notes on Monroe.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Andre
Grenon)