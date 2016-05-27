By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 27 Actor Mark Salling, who had
a supporting role as a high school athlete-turned-singer in the
TV series "Glee," was indicted on Friday on charges of receiving
and possessing child pornography, officials said.
The 33-year-old Salling has agreed to turn himself in on
June 3 to face the charges filed in federal court in Los
Angeles, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the region said in a
statement.
Representatives for Salling, a Los Angeles resident, and his
attorney, did not immediately return calls.
The federal charges against the Texas-born Salling for
receipt and possession of child pornography stem from his arrest
by Los Angeles police and federal agents on Dec. 29, 2015. He
was released on bail of $20,000 and was initially expected to be
charged in Los Angeles County court.
But after investigators realized the "scope of the
collection" of child porn they had uncovered, the case was
handed over to federal prosecutors, the U.S. Attorney's Office
said.
"The traditional stereotype about the kinds of people who
commit child sexual exploitation crimes simply doesn't dovetail
with reality," Joseph Macias, a special agent in charge for the
Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement on the
filing of the charges.
Macias added that child pornography suspects can be of "all
ages and from all walks of life."
Salling's arrest came after investigators received a tip
that he was in possession of child porn, Los Angeles police said
in a statement at the time.
A laptop, a hard drive and a mobile flash drive from
Salling's home contained thousands of images and videos of child
pornography, and investigators continue to review the material,
federal prosecutors said.
In the meantime, the charges against the actor center on a
still image and three videos of child pornography depicting
young girls, the statement said.
Salling on the Fox television show "Glee," which ran from
2009 to 2015, played Puck, a bully and a football player who
shows a softer side when he joins the glee club at his high
school.
Before that show, Salling had a number of smaller roles,
including a part in 1996 horror film "Children of the Corn IV:
The Gathering."
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by David Gregorio)