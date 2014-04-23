(Adds details and quotes throughout)
NEW YORK, April 23 Mark Shand, the
brother-in-law of Britain's Prince Charles, died in a New York
hospital on Wednesday after suffering a serious head injury in a
fall outside a club following a charity event.
Shand, 62, was the younger brother of Camilla Parker Bowles,
who became the Duchess of Cornwall as the second wife of
heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles.
The royal couple confirmed the death in a statement, saying
"family members are utterly devastated by this sudden and tragic
loss."
"Mark Shand was a man of extraordinary vitality, a tireless
campaigner and conservationist whose incredible work through the
Elephant Family and beyond remained his focus right up until his
death," the statement said.
He was taken to hospital on Tuesday evening after injuring
his head.
Shand, who was also a travel writer, established the
Elephant Family charity in 2002 to save the endangered Asian
elephant from extinction in the wild. His award-winning 1996
book, "Queen of the Elephants," was made into a documentary
film.
Ian Walkden, the chief executive of the Elephant Family,
said Shand was in New York to host a live auction in aid of the
charity and underprivileged children at Sotheby's.
"We have lost the head of our family. Mark Shand was a true
force for conservation," the charity said in a statement.
Shand is survived by his daughter Ayesha, 19, and his
ex-wife Clio, according to British media.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Grant McCool)