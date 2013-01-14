By Zorianna Kit
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 14 Ben Affleck is storming
through the Hollywood awards season with his movie "Argo," and
no-one could be happier than his old friend Matt Damon.
"Argo," which Affleck directed, produced and stars in, won
best drama movie and best director awards at both the Golden
Globes on Sunday and the Critics Choice last week. It is also
nominated for seven Oscars.
The story of the rescue of U.S. diplomats from Tehran after
the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has put Affleck back in the
spotlight after a grueling period 10 years ago when he became
tabloid fodder while dating Jennifer Lopez, and the couple
starred in 2003 romantic comedy flop "Gigli."
Damon, with whom Affleck shared a screenplay Oscar for the
1997 film "Good Will Hunting," talked with Reuters about his
friend's success.
Q: You must be so proud of Affleck.
A: "I'm just thrilled for him. I'm really happy. I'm not at
all surprised, because I've known him for so long and I know how
talented he is."
Q: Ben went through a rough patch in the early 2000s when
the media was merciless with him, his career and his personal
life. Was it rough to watch from the sidelines?
A: "It was tough to watch him get kicked in the teeth for
all those years because the perception of him was so not who he
actually was. I always felt a knee-jerk need to defend him. It
was just upsetting. It was upsetting for a lot of his friends
because he's the smartest, funnest, nicest, kindest, incredibly
talented guy. And the perception of him was the opposite. So
that was tough."
Q: When did that perception change for better?
A: "It's taken him a long time. It wasn't one thing that got
him out of the penalty box. He had to dig. He did a lot of
really good work over a long amount of time. The last movie he
did ("The Town") was a great movie. And the movie before was a
great too ("Gone Baby Gone"). Finally people now are ready to
go, 'Wow, he's at the very top of the food chain.'"
Q: The two of you came up together in your careers, and won
a screenplay Oscar together. How is it that you escaped the
media scrutiny and he didn't?
A: "Ten years ago he was in a relationship (with actress
Jennifer Lopez) and he was on the cover of Us Weekly magazine
every week. Nobody was more aware of it than him. I talked to
him about it back then. He said, 'I am in the absolute worse
place you can be; I sell magazines not movie tickets.' I
remember our agent called up the editor of Us Weekly, begging
her not to put him on the cover any more: Please stop. Just
stop! And she said, 'My hands are tied. He's still moving
magazines all through the mid-West. Sorry.' So he was aware of
what was happening as it was happening."
Q: Do you think "Gigli" deserved to be vilified in that way
that it was?
A: "There are a lot of movies that cost more and made less
than 'Gigli.' But for some reason, people think 'Gigli' is the
biggest bomb of the last decade and it wasn't. There's a
narrative that gets attached to all this stuff and Ben knew it.
He had a millstone around his neck and that's it."
Q: As Ben goes through this awards season, what are you
feeling?
A: "Now I'm just thrilled. I'm watching him go through it
and it's great. He deserves everything that he's going to get.
Just for going through what he went through, he deserves it. But
he deserves it because he made a great movie."
