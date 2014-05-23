TOKYO May 23 Japanese fans on Friday welcomed
news that former Beatle Paul McCartney is expected to make a
full recovery from the viral infection that landed him in a
Tokyo hospital for treatment.
McCartney, 71, called off his sold-out Japan tour this week
after postponing several concerts, much to the disappointment of
fans - some of whom had paid 100,000 yen ($980) to see him. He
later cancelled a concert set for South Korea next week.
"The shock was huge when I heard the two concerts which I
had bought tickets for were both cancelled," said Shinichi
Noguchi, 40, who had come to the Tokyo hotel where McCartney was
believed to be staying.
"It's good to hear he's recovering and I'll be happy if he
can come to Japan again in the near future."
McCartney spokeswoman Perri Cohen said in a statement on
Thursday that McCartney had been treated successfully at a Tokyo
hospital for the viral infection, which he came down with a day
after his arrival in Japan last week.
"He will make a complete recovery and has been ordered to
take a few days rest. Paul has been extremely moved by all the
messages and well wishes he has received from fans all over the
world," she added.
McCartney, who rarely cancels concerts, said in a statement
earlier this week that he hated to disappoint his fans. He came
to Japan after a South American tour.
"I hope he fully recovers and will give us a concert in the
near future," said Fumio Ito, 66. "Fingers crossed."
The dearth of news about McCartney's condition on Thursday
prompted concern among fans around the world, particularly when
the only new comment posted on his Twitter account was an old
photo of him with a ram.
"We want to know about Paul's health!" one fan tweeted.
McCartney and drummer Ringo Starr are the two surviving
members of the super-successful Beatles, which broke up in 1970.
A native of Liverpool who largely taught himself how to
play, McCartney has been known for a long and versatile musical
life that included a stint with the band "Wings" after the
Beatles, followed by a flourishing solo career.
His song "Yesterday" is one of the most covered songs of all
time.
In 1980, on arriving in Japan for a tour with "Wings",
McCartney was arrested and jailed for some nine days after
customs officials found marijuana in his luggage. He was then
deported without being charged.
($1 = 101.6650 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Hyun Oh and Elaine Lies; Editing by Ron Popeski)