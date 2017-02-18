(New throughout, adds background on McCorvey, details from
Prager article)
Feb 18 Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff
known as Jane Roe in the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe vs.
Wade ruling legalizing abortion, died on Saturday at the age of
69, a journalist close to McCorvey said.
McCorvey died on Saturday morning of heart failure at an
assisted living home in Katy, Texas, Joshua Prager, a journalist
who is writing a book about the decision, said in an email.
Her lawsuit, filed under the pseudonym Jane Roe, resulted in
the court's 1973 decision that established a woman's right to an
abortion.
A reluctant hero of the abortion-rights movement, McCorvey
put her courtroom pseudonym fully behind her in the 1980s when
she lent her name to supporters of women's rights. She did an
about-face, however, and later spoke out on behalf of abortion
foes.
The 1973 ruling has been the focus of a divisive political,
legal and moral debate that has raged for decades in the United
States. It established that the U.S. Constitution protects the
right of a woman to have an abortion until the point of
viability.
The Supreme Court defined that as when the fetus "has the
capability of meaningful life outside the mother's womb,"
generally at about 24 weeks into pregnancy. The court also
recognized a right to abortion after viability if necessary to
protect the woman's life or health.
Efforts to overturn the decision are heating up with the
election of Donald Trump as president and a conservative
Congress. Trump has said abortion should be largely banned and
also has pledged to defund Planned Parenthood, a women's
healthcare provider that draws the ire of many Republicans
because it provides abortions.
If the Supreme Court were to overrule Roe v. Wade, the
procedure would remain legal only where state laws allow it.
In an article titled "The Accidental Activist" published in
Vanity Fair magazine in February 2013, Prager wrote that
McCorvey had never set out to further a cause when the Roe v.
Wade lawsuit was filed in Dallas, Texas, in 1970. She simply
wanted an abortion and could not get one in the state.
In September 1969, the month she turned 22, McCorvey became
pregnant for a third time, according to Prager, who retraced her
life through family, friends and advisers.
She told her doctor that she did not want to bring the
pregnancy to term but could not afford to travel to any of the
six states where abortion was legal at the time: Alaska,
California, Hawaii, New York, Oregon, and Washington.
McCorvey never actually had the procedure, Prager said.
(Reporting By Frank McGurty and Tom Brown; Editing by David
Gregorio)