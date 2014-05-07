WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. May 7 A 19-year-old man has
been charged with robbing country music singer and "American
Idol" winner Scotty McCreery and several friends at gunpoint in
an apartment in Raleigh, North Carolina, police said on
Wednesday.
McCreery, 20, was visiting the home early on Monday when
Mikkail Jamal Shaw and two other armed intruders burst in and
forced the singer and his friends to lie face-down at gunpoint,
then took wallets, cash and electronic items before fleeing,
police spokesman Jim Sughrue said.
The apartment is located near North Carolina State
University, where McCreery, who won the "American Idol"
television singing contest in 2011, is a sophomore.
No one was hurt. Sughrue previously said there was no
apparent connection between the suspects and victims.
"It was definitely a very scary night," McCreery wrote on
Twitter after the home invasion.
Shaw turned himself in to authorities Tuesday night, police
said. He is jailed on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon
and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The investigation and search for additional suspects
continues, Sughrue said.
McCreery's debut country album, "Clear as Day," opened at
the top of the Billboard charts after his "Idol" win, and he was
named best new artist of the year in 2012 at the Academy of
Country Music Awards.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone and Nick
Zieminski)