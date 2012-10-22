Oct 22 Native American activist-turned-actor
Russell Means died on Monday at his home in South Dakota, his
family said in a statement. He was 72.
"Our dad and husband now walks among our ancestors," the
statement said.
The firebrand former leader of the American Indian Movement
and onetime Libertarian Party candidate for U.S. president had
been battling advanced esophageal cancer.
Born on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation of the Oglala
Sioux in South Dakota, Means joined the American Indian Movement
in 1968 and soon became one of the group's prominent leaders. He
took part in an occupation of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs
headquarters in Washington, D.C., in 1972, and led the 72-day
standoff with federal authorities at Wounded Knee on Pine Ridge
in 1973.
Means had fought for Native American rights since the 1960s,
when he first protested college and professional sports teams'
use of Indian images as mascots, which he said were demeaning
caricatures of his people.
Means was arrested numerous times during his long career of
protest and spent several periods in jail.
He ran unsuccessfully for president of his tribe and sought
the Libertarian nomination for U.S. president, losing to
Congressman Ron Paul at the party's 1987 national convention.
Means also dabbled in acting, appearing in such films as
"The Last of the Mohicans" and "Natural Born Killers." He was
the voice of Pocahontas's father in the popular Disney film.
Means was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2011, and
underwent a combination traditional Native American and
conventional modern medical therapies at an Arizona clinic, but
he succumbed to the disease just weeks shy of his 73rd birthday.
