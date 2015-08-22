(Adds information from court filing)
LOS ANGELES Aug 21 "Transformers" star Megan
Fox on Friday filed for divorce from actor Brian Austin Green
after five years of marriage, a Los Angeles court spokeswoman
said.
The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court cited
irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. The
filing came after media reports this week that the couple had
separated.
Fox, 29, is best known for starring in the blockbuster
"Transformers" movie in 2007, and in a 2009 sequel. In 2008 she
was named the world's sexiest woman in a poll by the magazine
FHM.
She has said she met Austin Green, who appeared in the 1990s
television show "Beverly Hills, 90210," when she was 18 and he
was 30. They went on to date for years and married in 2010.
The couple have two children together.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and
Clarence Fernandez)