By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 7 A decade ago Megyn Kelly was
practicing law and moonlighting as a local TV reporter before
Fox News Channel came calling, starting a relationship that
would take her career from newbie legal correspondent to the
host of her own prime-time gig.
Currently ensconced behind colleague Bill O'Reilly's "The
O'Reilly Factor" at the No. 2 spot on U.S. cable news ratings,
Kelly's "The Kelly File" draws about 1.9 million viewers nightly
on average, more than double her nearest 9 p.m. competitor.
Known for her lawyer's poise and tenacity, Kelly has also
chiseled out a role at the network popular among conservatives
as someone unafraid to call out her older male colleagues on
issues like gender.
Kelly, 43, who recently was named to Time magazine's 100
most influential people list, spoke with Reuters about the
network's role in the news media, sexism in the workplace and
what happened when she called comedian Jon Stewart "mean."
Q: Do you see the Time magazine distinction, where you are
placed alongside the likes of pop singer Miley Cyrus and
Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as a notch in
your belt?
A: I wouldn't say it's an accomplishment so much as it's an
acknowledgement of something I felt over the past six or seven
months since I've taken this job, which is just a growing market
power, and that's good. I guess that's to be expected when they
give you the microphone at 9 p.m. on the Fox News Channel.
You're going to have a bigger profile. You're going to have a
bigger voice.
Q: You and your network have often been a favorite punching
bag for Jon Stewart on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show."
A: Stewart doesn't bother me as much as he used to. He used
to do these segments on me all the time, and then one day on the
air I said he was mean and then he called me up, and we had an
hour-long talk. He explained that he didn't mean to be mean and
that he does satire and that he claimed I was 'one of the three
journalists he respects.'
I said, 'Well, it sounds like you're looking for absolution,
and I'm not giving it.' We had a good laugh. He was very
good-natured. But I understand what he does.
Q: Have you run into any sexism as a woman in TV media?
A: I had more sexist encounters as a lawyer than I had as a
journalist. There are so many of us (women) in broadcast
journalism that we have more power. It's not to say that there's
no sexism or discrimination against women, but I think we have
more power. In law, especially back in '95 when I was breaking
in, it was much more of an old boys' network.
Q: You also have a reputation for challenging your
colleagues on air, specifically on sexism.
A: I was always a strong personality. I was never an
introvert. But I think that ability to control an interview and
stand up to strong, powerful people was developed in my legal
practice. I was a small-town girl who wasn't surrounded at all
by any powerful people or anybody with any connections growing
up, so I had no practice nor was I ever at the top of my class
or being told that great things were ahead of me. I was popular
and I enjoyed that, and my mother kept telling me I better take
typing so I'd have something to fall back on. I didn't know what
the future held, but once I got my law degree I started to feel
like, 'OK, I'm a serious person.'
Q: Your colleague Shepard Smith has said he believes the
network is an underdog despite being atop the ratings. Do you
feel the same way?
A: I don't know if I would sign on to underdogs. I know what
he means. I guess I would say, 'outliers.' Oftentimes it feels
like Fox stands alone in the media on certain stories. Benghazi
is a good example where we've been covering that story because
many of us believe that it is a story and that we haven't gotten
the full truth on what happened. And then, lo and behold,
several months will pass something will come out to prove that
we were right. ...
So, I don't mind being one of the outliers. Sometimes I
think there's value in that and some of these stories get
completely blown off by many in the mainstream media ... but
that is like as (colleague) Brit Hume used to say, 'Like picking
money up off the street,' because it's a story that's just
waiting there for somebody to grab it and tell. And if we don't
tell it at Fox News, in all likelihood some of these stories
won't get told.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Ken
Wills)