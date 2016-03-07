The wife of former Eagles rock band bassist Randy Meisner was killed on Sunday evening when a gun she was removing from a case went off accidentally at their Los Angeles home after a domestic violence call earlier in the day, city police said on Monday.

Lana Meisner, 63, was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m. PST on Sunday (0310 GMT on Monday) from a single gunshot wound, according to police and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

About 1-1/2 hours earlier, police officers had gone to the Meisner's home in response to a woman's call for help because of a drunken man.

The police wrote up a domestic violence incident report and left the home but later were called back there.

"It was determined that Mrs. Meisner's death was accidental," the police statement said.

Lana Meisner was moving a rifle stored inside a case in a closet. As she lifted the weapon, another item in the case shifted, hitting the trigger of the gun, which fired and killed her, the police statement said.

"Mr. Meisner was cooperative throughout the investigation," the statement said.

Randy Meisner was one of the original members of the Eagles and played bass for the band from 1971-1977. He was the lead singer on the band's hit song "Take It to the Limit."

The musician, who turns 70 this week, was put under court-ordered supervision with a monitor for his finances and for his prescription drug use after he threatened to kill himself and other people during a visit to a hospital last year, according to the New York Daily News.

