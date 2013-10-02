NEW YORK Oct 2 Singer Frank Sinatra was the great love of actress Mia Farrow's life and could "possibly" be the father of her son Ronan Farrow, the actress said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Ronan, a 25-year-old Rhodes scholar and human rights activist, is thought to be the biological son of Farrow and Oscar-winning director Woody Allen.

But when asked in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine if her former husband Sinatra could be Ronan's father, Farrow, the star of 1968's "Rosemary's Baby" said, "Possibly."

Sinatra, who died in 1998 at the age of 82, and Farrow, 68, were married from 1966 to 1968, but the actress said the relationship continued after their divorce.

"We never really split up," she told the magazine, which added that no DNA tests to determine paternity had been done.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday Ronan said, "Listen, we're all 'possibly' Frank Sinatra's son."

Farrow and Allen parted in 1992 after the director's relationship with Farrow's adopted daughter, Soon-Yi, was revealed.

Allen, who won Oscars for best director and best original screenplay for the 1978 film "Annie Hall" and for best screenplay for 1986's "Hannah and Her Sisters" and 2011's "Midnight in Paris," married Soon-Yi in 1997.

Ronan, named Satchel Ronan O'Sullivan Farrow at birth, and two of his siblings were the subjects of a high-profile custody suit between Allen, 77, and Farrow, which the actress won.

Farrow's adopted daughter Dylan, who was also interviewed by Vanity Fair, stood by her claims that Allen had abused her as a child. Allen's lawyer Elkan Abramowitz told the magazine that the director still denies the allegations of sexual abuse.

Farrow, the mother of 14 adopted and biological children, starred in several of Allen's films in the 1980s including "The Purple Rose of Cairo" and "Crimes and Misdemeanors." (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Vicki Allen)