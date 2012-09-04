(Adds statement from "Green Mile" director, paragraph 7)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 Actor Michael Clarke Duncan,
nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of a death row
inmate in the 1999 drama "The Green Mile," died in a hospital on
Monday, less than eight weeks after suffering a heart attack, a
spokeswoman said. He was 54.
Duncan died in Los Angeles, his fiancée, reality television
star Omarosa Manigault, said in a statement through Duncan's
publicist.
He had a heart attack on July 13 and "never fully
recovered," publicist Joy Fehily said. He died at Cedars-Sinai
Medical Center, she said.
Duncan's deep voice and hulking 6-foot-5 (1.96-metre) frame
gave him a commanding screen presence. He once dug ditches for
the gas company in his native Chicago, and then moved to Los
Angeles to pursue his career as an actor.
He worked as a bodyguard and bouncer and played a few roles
of that kind in film and television, before landing a small part
in the 1998 movie "Armageddon."
That led to a much larger role in the 1999 prison drama "The
Green Mile" with Tom Hanks. Duncan played an inmate with magical
powers who is put to death for two murders he did not commit.
"Michael was the gentlest of souls - an exemplar of decency,
integrity and kindness," Frank Darabont, director of "The Green
Mile," said in a statement. "The sadness I feel is
inexpressible."
Duncan's role in the film won him a supporting actor Oscar
nomination. "Duncan's ... presence is literally and figuratively
the biggest thing in the movie," wrote Washington Post critic
Desson Howe.
He had roles in the 2002 film "The Scorpion King," the 2003
comic book movie "Daredevil" and 2005 release "Sin City." He
also did voice work for the 2008 animated film "Kung Fu Panda."
He starred this year in several episodes of the Fox crime
drama "The Finder."
In the 1980s, Duncan tried out for the Chicago Bears
National Football League team and also played basketball in
community college. His affinity for sports included narrating a
film about the 2005 World Series champions Chicago White Sox.
Manigault, 38, is best known for her appearances on NBC
reality show "The Apprentice," in which she often acted the
villain. More recently, she studied Christian theology and
became a minister.
"Manigault is grateful for all of your prayers and asks for
privacy at this time," Fehily said.
(Editing by Eric Walsh and Peter Cooney)