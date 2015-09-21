Sept 21 American dancer Michael Flatley, the
creator of Irish folk dance shows "Lord of the Dance" and
"Riverdance," will be hanging up his shoes after making his
debut on Broadway this year, organizers of the show said on
Monday.
Flatley, 57, will make special appearances for the first
time on Broadway in "Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games" at New
York's Lyric Theater, during its run from Nov. 7 through Jan. 3.
He will then retire from dancing, producers said in a statement.
The show, which features holographs, dancing robots and
acrobats accompanying Flatley's team of Irish dancers, will
feature the veteran dancer at the end of each evening's
performance.
In interviews with the British press earlier this year,
Flatley discussed the grueling impact that dancing has taken on
his body, saying he has suffered broken bones and spine damage
over the years.
Flatley, born in Chicago to Irish-American parents, is
credited with reinventing traditional Irish dance, incorporating
upper body movements and contemporary rhythms into the
step-dancing. Forbes estimated his wealth at $299 million this
year.
"Lord of the Dance," which premiered in 1996, broke the box
office record after performing 21 consecutive shows at London's
Wembley Arena, a record yet to be broken.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Jill
Serjeant and Jeffrey Benkoe)