June 10 Actor Michael Jace, best known for
playing a policeman on the TV drama "The Shield," was sentenced
on Friday to 40 years to life for shooting his wife dead in
front of the couple's two children at their Los Angeles home, a
court official said.
Jace, 53, received a credit of 754 days served for his time
spent imprisoned since his arrest for the May 2014 killing, Los
Angeles criminal court clerk Melody Ramirez said.
Ramirez said family members of the victim, April Jace, gave
emotional statements in court on Friday, though she could not
provide transcripts.
The actor was upset that his wife wanted a divorce when he
shot her once in the back and twice more in the legs, according
to prosecutors.
He then called authorities and reported that he had shot his
wife, prosecutors said. The couple's sons, ages 8 and 5 at the
time, watched the killing in the family's South Los Angeles
home, prosecutors said. She was 40 years old when she was slain.
Jace's attorneys acknowledged in court that he shot his
wife, arguing instead that the shooting was not premeditated.
Jace was convicted of second-degree murder, an intentional
killing that was not premeditated, in May.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)