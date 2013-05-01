By Brandon Lowrey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 1 Michael Jackson's personal
doctor was in financial and legal troubles at the time of the
singer's death, a Los Angeles detective testified on Wednesday
in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by Jackson's family
against concert promoters AEG Live.
Conrad Murray was "in desperate financial straits," and
under legal pressure with liens against his property in Nevada,
Los Angeles police detective Orlando Martinez told a jury in the
civil trial.
Martinez, who investigated Jackson's 2009 death, said Murray
had unpaid student loans, was behind on credit card bills and
owed rent for his business.
Murray, who had asked for $5 million to care for the singer,
was convicted in 2011 for Jackson's involuntary manslaughter of
Jackson through an overdose of powerful anesthetic propofol
weeks before a planned series of 50 concerts.
Jackson's immediate family accuses AEG Live, who were
promoting the London concerts, of negligence in hiring Murray,
failing to conduct proper background checks and going to extreme
lengths to get the singer ready for the shows. Murray is not
being sued.
AEG Live maintains that Jackson kept his dependency on
propofol secret from outsiders, that a proposed contract with
Murray was never fully executed and they could not have foreseen
that Murray posed a danger to Jackson.
Martinez was the second witness called by attorneys for
Jackson's family. A paramedic who tended to Jackson after the
overdose, testified on Tuesday that Murray had appeared
"frantic," "pale" and "sweating" but never mentioned that
Jackson had taken propofol, which is typically used in surgical
settings.
Jackson, 50, was pronounced dead in a Los Angeles hospital
on June 25, 2009, a day after a rehearsal and three weeks before
the first concert on his "This Is It" tour.
Jackson's 82-year-old mother Katherine and the singer's two
oldest children Prince and Paris, are also on the witness list
later in the civil trial along with singers Diana Ross and
Prince, and "The Incredible Hulk" actor Lou Ferrigno.
Attorneys for AEG Live warned jurors on Monday that the
trial, expected to last three months, would expose "some ugly
stuff" about the King of Pop.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and David Brunnstrom)