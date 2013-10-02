(Adds details on case, reaction)
By Eric Kelsey and Dana Feldman
LOS ANGELES Oct 2 A Los Angeles jury cleared
concert promoter AEG Live of liability on Wednesday in a
wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Michael Jackson
in a trial that offered a glimpse into the private life and
final days of the so-called King of Pop.
The unanimous verdict, which concluded that the doctor the
company hired for the singer was not unfit for his job, capped a
sensational five-month trial that threatened to shake up the way
entertainment companies treat their most risky talent.
"The jury's decision completely vindicates AEG Live,
confirming what we have known from the start - that although
Michael Jackson's death was a terrible tragedy, it was not a
tragedy of AEG Live's making," defense attorney Marvin Putnam
said in a statement following the verdict.
Jackson's 83-year-old mother, Katherine, and his three
children sued AEG Live over the singer's 2009 death at age 50 in
Los Angeles from an overdose of the surgical anesthetic
propofol. She was in court for the verdict, which came on the
fourth day of deliberations.
The family claimed that privately held AEG Live negligently
hired Conrad Murray as Jackson's personal physician and ignored
signs that the "Thriller" singer was in poor health prior to his
death.
Murray, who was caring for Jackson as the singer rehearsed
for his series of 50 comeback "This Is It" concerts, was
convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for administering
the propofol that killed the star.
Jackson family lawyers had suggested in court documents that
damages could exceed $1 billion if AEG Live was found liable.
AEG Live had argued that it was Jackson who chose Murray as his
physician.
(Additional reporting by Steve Gorman, Piya Sinha-Roy and Dan
Whitcomb; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston
and Bob Burgdorfer)