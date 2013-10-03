(Corrects juror name to Gregg Barden from Greg Barden, 9th
paragraph)
By Eric Kelsey and Dana Feldman
LOS ANGELES Oct 2 A Los Angeles jury cleared
concert promoter AEG Live of liability on Wednesday in a
wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Michael Jackson,
in a trial that offered a glimpse into the private life and
final days of the so-called King of Pop.
The verdict, which concluded that the doctor the company
hired to care for the singer was not unfit for his job, capped a
sensational five-month trial that was expected to shake up the
way entertainment companies treat their most risky talent.
"The jury's decision completely vindicates AEG Live,
confirming what we have known from the start - that although
Michael Jackson's death was a terrible tragedy, it was not a
tragedy of AEG Live's making," defense attorney Marvin Putnam
said in a statement following the verdict.
Putnam, who was heckled by Jackson supporters outside the
courthouse, said after the trial that AEG Live had never
considered settling the case out of court.
Still, the case sent shock waves through the music industry,
with concert promoters as well as well-known entertainment
insurers expected to beef up policies for acts they insure and
potentially raise some prices.
Jackson's 83-year-old mother, Katherine, and his three
children sued AEG Live over the singer's 2009 death at age 50 in
Los Angeles from an overdose of the surgical anesthetic
propofol.
The Jackson family claimed in its lawsuit that AEG Live, the
concert division of privately held Anschutz Entertainment Group,
negligently hired Conrad Murray as Jackson's personal physician
and ignored signs that the "Thriller" singer was in poor health
prior to his death.
The family matriarch was in court for the verdict, which
came on the fourth day of deliberations, and appeared to be
emotional as it was read, lifting her glasses to wipe at her
eyes. She smiled briefly as she left the courtroom.
MURRAY WAS 'COMPETENT'
In explaining the verdict outside court, jury foreman Gregg
Barden said jurors had concluded that Murray was competent for
the job he was hired to do.
"We felt he was competent to do the job of general
practitioner," said Barden, who works for the Los Angeles
Unified School District. "Now that doesn't mean that we thought
he was ethical, and maybe had the word ethical been in the
question, it could have been a different outcome."
Juror Kevin Smith, 61, who works for Los Angeles County
Department of Public Works, added: "If AEG had known what was
going on behind closed doors it would probably have made a world
of difference, but they didn't."
Murray, who was caring for Jackson as the singer rehearsed
for his series of 50 comeback "This Is It" concerts, was
convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for administering
the propofol that killed the star. He is in a California prison
and is expected to be released later this month.
Jackson family lawyer Kevin Boyle said outside court that
attorneys and the family were "of course not happy" with
Wednesday's verdict.
"We will be exploring all options, legally and factually,"
Boyle said.
Jackson fan Julia Thomas, who has been at the courthouse
every day for the past five months, said she thought the jurors
did not properly understand the second question on the verdict
form, which asked if Murray was "unfit or incompetent to perform
the work for which he was hired."
"Most of us are shocked," Thomas said. "It's almost like a
dream. I think the question went way over their heads. I think
it was a trick question."
FAMILY SOUGHT $1 BILLION IN DAMAGES
Jackson family lawyers had suggested in closing arguments
that damages could exceed $1 billion if AEG Live was found
liable. AEG Live had argued that it was Jackson who chose Murray
as his physician and that it negotiated with the singer to pay
Murray $150,000 per month, but only at Jackson's request.
University of Southern California law professor Jody Armour
said that the plaintiff's argument that AEG Live disregarded
Jackson's health in their pursuit of profits did not persuade
the jury.
"The jury decided the case on the notions of personal
responsibility, and concluded that Michael Jackson had some
responsibility in picking Murray and creating the circumstances
surrounding his own death," Armour said.
Several relatives of Jackson testified during the trial,
including his mother, eldest son Prince and ex-wife Debbie Rowe.
Rowe, who was married to Jackson from 1996 to 1999, told the
court that doctors had competed for Jackson's business and took
advantage of the singer's fear of pain by giving him
high-powered pain killers.
Rowe said she first grew concerned about Jackson's
prescription drug use in the early 1990s after he underwent
surgery on his scalp and that she saw the singer use propofol to
sleep as early as 1997.
PERSONAL LIVES, LEGAL HEADACHES
Following the case, there also may be some changes in store
for the entertainment industry as concert promoters and
producers move to insulate themselves legally from stars they
work with.
"The thing that is really going to change is the
boiler-plate and liability waivers in contracts," said Gary
Bongiovanni, editor of concert industry trade magazine Pollstar.
"When contracts are written, they're going to be a little more
clear."
Jay Gendron, a professor at Southwestern Law School in Los
Angeles and former legal affairs executive with Warner Bros film
studio, said employers must draw a line in the sand with stars
whose personal lives may later become legal headaches.
"At a certain point you just have to say, 'No,' because the
risk is too high," Gendron said. "You have to look at your
business template and ask, 'Is this something we're willing to
risk?'"
Although AEG Live came out a legal victor, the trial did
give the company a black eye, said Rich Tullo, the director of
research at Albert Fried and Co who follows AEG Live's main
competitor, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.
"I really kind of think this (trial) in the long-term
benefits Live Nation with the artists," Tullo said.
"This is a people business and this is a bad people thing.
Even if this is the doctor Michael Jackson wanted them to hire.
... Just from the optics of it, it looks awful," Tullo added.
"Where it could benefit Live Nation is in a 5 to 10 percent
market share increase," he said.
(Additional reporting by Steve Gorman, Piya Sinha-Roy, Alex
Dobuzinskis and Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Dan Whitcomb and Eric
Kelsey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Bob Burgdorfer and Lisa
Shumaker)