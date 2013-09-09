LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 A Los Angeles judge on
Monday dismissed two AEG Live executives from the wrongful death
lawsuit filed by the family of late pop star Michael Jackson,
but the case will still go forward against the concert promoter.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Yvette Palazuelos threw out
the case against AEG Live executives Randy Phillips and Paul
Gongaware, who had been named in the lawsuit.
Attorneys for AEG Live had asked Palazuelos to dismiss the
suit, saying that Jackson family attorneys had not proven their
case that the defendants had negligently hired Conrad Murray,
the physician who administered the lethal drug dose to Jackson,
and ignored signs of the pop star's poor health.
Jackson died in 2009 aged 50 in Los Angeles from an overdose
of the surgical anesthetic propofol as he prepared for his "This
Is It" series of 50 concerts in London.
Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for
his role in Jackson's death. AEG Live alleges that Jackson chose
Murray as his physician and they did not control Murray.
Both Phillips and Gongaware denied any wrongdoing during
testimony in the trial, which began in April and is expected to
go to the jury by the end of the month.
The trial has opened a window into Jackson's final days and
guarded private life with the singer's mother, Katherine
Jackson; son, Prince Michael; and ex-wife, Debbie Rowe, each
testifying.
AEG Live has argued that Jackson had prescription drug and
addiction problems for years, while Rowe testified that
physicians took advantage of the singer and over-prescribed
medications to compete for his business.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Eric
Walsh)