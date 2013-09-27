(Inserts dropped first name and profession in paragraph 21)
By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 The wrongful death lawsuit
filed by the family of late pop star Michael Jackson against his
concert promoter is now in the hands of a jury, and the verdict
could have far-reaching implications for how the entertainment
industry does business with its biggest stars.
The 21-week trial, which has opened a window into the
private life and last days of the King of Pop, has put not only
concert promoter AEG Live on trial but also the entertainment
industry's live-performance business model, analysts say.
After closing arguments concluded on Thursday, the judge
sent the jury to deliberate and a verdict is expected some time
next week, if not earlier. Jackson family lawyers have suggested
in court documents that damages could exceed $1 billion.
"If AEG is found liable, that puts these companies on the
line for millions and billions of dollars, and it is already
causing the industry to rethink how the structure is set up,"
said Jo Piazza, the author of "Celebrity, Inc." and a celebrity
branding consultant.
Currently, entertainment producers typically pay up-front
sums running into millions of dollars to performers in exchange
for being able to have greater control over some of the
performers' affairs.
The lawsuit alleged that "AEG came to control much of
Jackson's life. The home Jackson lived in was provided by AEG;
his finances were dependent on AEG, and his assets stood
security if he failed to perform." Those assets included The
Sony/ATV music catalog owned by Jackson, which even includes
iconic Beatles songs.
The verdict "could have a chilling effect on how much
micro-management of a star's life companies like AEG and other
production companies have," Piazza said.
"But the reason the micro-management even exists is to make
sure that the celebrities, the talent, is in the best position
possible to make money for the production company," she added.
That kind of control is the crux of the wrongful death
lawsuit filed by Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson, and his
three children.
PROFITS AND RISKS
In the suit, Jackson's family alleges that privately held
AEG Live, one of the world's top concert promoters, negligently
hired cardiologist Conrad Murray as Jackson's personal physician
and ignored signs that the singer was in poor health.
The "Thriller" singer died in 2009 in Los Angeles at age 50
from an overdose of surgical anesthetic propofol.
Murray, who was caring for Jackson as the singer rehearsed
for his series of 50 comeback "This Is It" concerts, was
convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for administering
the propofol that killed the star.
"It's the kind of case that every entertainment lawyer is
paying attention to because everybody in the entertainment
industry has assistants and sometimes that entails medical
attention as well," said John Nockleby, a professor at Loyola
Law School in Los Angeles.
AEG Live has argued that Jackson had prescription drug and
addiction problems for years before entering into any agreement
with the company.
It also has said that it did not hire or supervise Murray
and could not have foreseen that the physician would have posed
a danger to the singer.
"They (AEG Live) chose to run the risk and make a huge
profit," Jackson family attorney Brian Panish said this week in
closing arguments.
"The industry is watching and waiting and seeing very much
how this plays out," said Jody Armour, a law professor at the
University of Southern California who specializes in personal
injury claims.
"It could have a deterrent effect on corporations going
forward, and how much and how aggressively they push
entertainers to meet their contractual obligations," he added.
PERFORMANCE-BASED PAY
One change Piazza foresees in the industry's business model
would be in how producers would start coupling an entertainer's
pay together with fulfilling their contract.
"I think the big impact this trial will have is lessening
those gigantic, multi-million dollar up-front payments and
shifting the model towards a more back-end, profit-sharing model
because then it would put the responsibility more on the talent
to perform," she said. "They'll be making the money based on
their performance."
But attorney Jerry Reisman believes that the financial
pressure for companies like AEG Live is too significant for a
substantial change in how they operate or control artists.
"It's very, very important that AEG knew they had to meet
that tour deadline," Reisman said. "Now, whether or not they
knew what this doctor was prescribing, whether or not they
authorized it, those are all questions for the jury."
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Cynthia Osterman)