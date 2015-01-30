LOS ANGELES Jan 30 A California state appeals
court on Friday denied Michael Jackson's family its latest
attempt to reverse a jury's decision that cleared concert
promoter AEG Live of negligence in the singer's death.
The three-judge panel ruled that Jackson's mother and
children did not have standing for a new trial after their
attorneys argued last week that AEG Live was liable for
Jackson's treatment, and that jury instructions were confusing
and not wide enough in scope.
A Los Angeles jury in 2013 cleared privately held AEG Live,
the organizer of Jackson's ill-fated 50 "This Is It" comeback
concerts in London, of negligently hiring cardiologist Conrad
Murray as Jackson's personal physician.
The sensational five-month trial offered a glimpse into
Jackson's private life and final days in which Murray
administered surgical anesthetic propofol to the "Thriller"
singer as a sleep aid.
The child star turned King of Pop, who set the world dancing
but whose musical genius was overshadowed by a bizarre lifestyle
and sex scandals, died in 2009 at age 50 in Los Angeles from an
overdose of the powerful anesthetic.
The lawsuit against AEG Live was filed by Katherine Jackson,
84, and the singer's three children.
The Los Angeles Superior Court jury found that Murray was
sufficiently qualified for the job he was hired to do as general
practitioner.
Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for
Jackson's death and served half of his 4-year sentence in a Los
Angeles prison.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Alan Crosby)