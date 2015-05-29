NEW YORK May 29 The sprawling Neverland ranch
in California once owned by the late pop star Michael Jackson
is for sale for $100 million, Sotheby's International Realty
said on Friday.
The 2,700 acre (1,,100-hectare) estate in Los Olivos, which
once featured a zoo and amusement park where Jackson entertained
children, has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch. It is being
sold jointly by Sotheby's and Hilton & Hyland.
"It officially went on the market this morning," said
Suzanne Perkins of Sotheby's.
Jackson, who died from an overdose of the anesthetic
propofol at age of 50 in 2009, had purchased the property in
1987 for $19.5 million. After financial troubles he handed over
the title to the ranch in 2008 to investment firm Colony Capital
LLC, which held his $23 million loan on the property.
Jackson named the property after the land in the fairy tale
of Peter Pan by author J.M. Barrie about a boy who refused to
group up. The estate has been extensively renovated but the
floral clock with the word Neverland spelled out and the railway
still remain.
Perkins said she would not be giving tours of the property.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Richard Chang)