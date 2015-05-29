(Adds reaction, quote from Jackson's estate)
NEW YORK May 29 The sprawling Neverland ranch
in California once owned by the late pop star Michael Jackson
is for sale for $100 million, Sotheby's International Realty
said on Friday.
The 2,700 acre (1,100-hectare) estate in Los Olivos, which
once featured a zoo and amusement park where Jackson entertained
children, has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch. It is being
sold jointly by Sotheby's and Hilton & Hyland.
"It officially went on the market this morning," Suzanne
Perkins of Sotheby's said.
Jackson, who died from an overdose of the anesthetic
propofol at age of 50 in 2009, had purchased the property in
1987 for $19.5 million. After financial troubles, in 2008 he
handed over the title to the ranch to investment firm Colony
Capital LLC, which held his $23 million loan on the property.
"We hope and trust that any new owners of Neverland will
respect the historical importance and special nature of this
wonderful property. Michael's memory lives on in the hearts of
his fans worldwide," the singer's estate said in a statement on
Friday.
Jackson, a former child star whose hits included "Thriller"
and "Billie Jean," was one of the most successful entertainers
of all time and the recipient of 13 Grammy Awards.
He named the property - located in Southern California about
40 miles northwest of Santa Barbara - after the land in the
fairy tale of Peter Pan by author J.M. Barrie about a boy who
refused to group up. The ranch has been extensively renovated
but the floral clock with the word Neverland spelled out and the
railway still remain.
Perkins said she would not be giving tours of the property.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing
by Richard Chang and Leslie Adler)