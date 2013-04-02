By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, April 2 Jury selection was due to
begin on Tuesday in a Los Angeles civil trial that will revisit
the checkered life and sudden death of superstar Michael Jackson
before a planned comeback that he had hoped would revive his
tattered personal and musical reputation.
Jackson's elderly mother Katherine is suing AEG Live, the
promoters of a never-realized series of 2009 London concerts,
for the wrongful death of her son, alleging they were negligent
in hiring Dr Conrad Murray to care for the singer while he
rehearsed for a planned series of 50 shows.
AEG Live contends that it did not hire or supervise Murray
and claims that Jackson had prescription drug and addiction
problems for years before entering into any agreement with it
for the "This is it" London concerts.
The concert promoters also argue that they could not have
foreseen that Murray posed a danger to Jackson.
Jackson's mother, his two oldest children Prince, 16, and
Paris, who turns 15 on Wednesday, as well as Murray, are all on
the witness list in what promises to be days of emotional
testimony about the death of the "Thriller" singer.
Murray, who is not being sued, was convicted in 2011 for the
involuntary manslaughter of Jackson after a long trial that
depicted the singer known for his spectacular public shows as an
odd, sometimes slurring, drug-dependent person when off-stage.
Jury selection could take several days as potential members
are asked about their ability to serve in a long trial. In the
search for an impartial panel, they will also be quizzed about
their knowledge of Jackson's death in June 2009 and Murray's
subsequent trial.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Yvette Palazuelos on
Tuesday agreed to consider again requests from TV broadcasters
CNN and NBC for live coverage of the wrongful death trial that
is expected to last two to three months.
Attorneys for Katherine Jackson support the idea of live
coverage but AEG opposes the notion. The concert promoters have
also asked the judge to issue gag orders that would prevent both
legal teams from talking to the media during the trial.
According to celebrity website TMZ.com, Katherine Jackson
and Michael Jackson's children are seeking more than $40 billion
in damages from privately held AEG Live for loss of the singer's
earnings and other damages.
Attorneys for AEG Live have argued that the figure is absurd
because Jackson's career was in a downward spiral, according to
TMZ.com.
Jackson, 50, died in Los Angeles on June 25, 2009 from a
lethal dose of the surgical anesthetic propofol that Murray was
administering for sleep problems. The day before he had been in
final rehearsals for the concerts due to start on July 13.
Judge Palazuelos ruled last month that AEG Live could raise
Jackson's 2005 trial and acquittal on child molestation charges
as part of their defense as it may be relevant to the singer's
history of drug abuse and despondency.
Although the pop star was cleared on all charges of
molesting a 13-year-old boy he had befriended at his Neverland
Ranch in central California, his reputation was badly tarnished,
his music career slumped and he ran up huge debts.
