LOS ANGELES Oct 3 After testimony from nearly
five dozen witnesses during a five-month trial, the wrongful
death lawsuit filed by the family of the late pop star Michael
Jackson hinged on the jury's interpretation of one question on
the verdict form.
Was the physician convicted in 2011 of involuntary
manslaughter in the singer's death, Conrad Murray, "unfit or
incompetent to perform the work for which he was hired?"
That question was the second in a series of 16 posed to the
jury as the case was turned over to the 12-member panel for
deliberations last week.
According to jury foreman Gregg Barden, the wording of
question No. 2 was a curve ball that gave the jury's six women
and six men pause before they returned the verdict absolving
concert promoter AEG Live of negligently hiring Murray, the
physician who administered a fatal dose of the surgical
anesthetic propofol to Jackson.
"We started looking at the wording of it and realized
everybody was not comfortable with that," Barden explained to
reporters outside of a Los Angeles courthouse following
Wednesday's verdict.
"We spent the morning clarifying the question in our minds
and to each other, and again votes changed," Barden added. "I'd
say at least three or four times (votes changed) before we were
able to come to the final tally."
In the civil trial, only nine of 12 jurors needed to agree
to each question on the verdict form for the answer to be
decided.
For question No. 1 - did AEG hire Murray? - the jury was
unanimous in voting "yes." But the panel answered "no" by a vote
of 10-2 on question No. 2, which asked whether Murray was "unfit
or incompetent" for the work he was hired to do.
The remaining 14 questions on the form were, as a result,
rendered moot, and AEG Live was cleared of all liability in the
case.
Barden said the jury's reasoning came down to the difference
between ethics and competence for the job that Murray, who is
serving a four-year sentence in a California prison, was paid by
AEG to manage Jackson's overall health.
"We felt he was competent to do the job of general
practitioner," Barden said. "Now that doesn't mean that we
thought he was ethical, and maybe had the word ethical been in
the question it could have been a different outcome."
SHARING THE BLAME
Jackson's 83-year-old mother, Katherine, and his three
children sued AEG Live three years ago over the singer's 2009
death at age 50 in Los Angeles.
Laurie Levenson, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los
Angeles who specializes in ethics, said the time lag between AEG
Live's hiring of Murray and Jackson's death was likely a key
factor in interpreting question No. 2 on the verdict form.
"When he was hired, he could've been competent," she said.
"The question in his criminal trial was what behavior did he
engage in when he was Michael Jackson's doctor, and that's a
very different question."
Kevin Smith, who was also on the jury in the wrongful death
trial, echoed Levenson's reasoning.
"If AEG had known what was going on behind closed doors, it
would probably have made a world of difference, but they
didn't," he said.
Fordham University law professor James Cohen said the
distinction between Murray supplying the means for Jackson's
death and Jackson willfully taking the high-powered medication
was a delicate one open to interpretation.
"It's like the difference between dusk and twilight," Cohen
said. "Murray made it possible by putting the poison there, but
he didn't open Jackson's mouth and put the water in."
Although the jury's decision that Murray was fit for the job
when hired does not vindicate the physician, it does confer to
Jackson a share of the blame in his own death, Cohen and
Levenson said.
"The jury is perfectly permitted to conclude that Jackson
caused his own death," Cohen said. "Jackson put himself and
others in the position by making demands he could not be
denied."
