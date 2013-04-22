Sportscaster Al Michaels, Hall of Fame inductee poses at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 22nd annual Hall of Fame gala in Beverly Hills, California March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Television sports announcer Al Michaels was arrested over the weekend in Santa Monica, California, and charged with a misdemeanor offense of driving while under the influence, police officials said on Sunday.

The 68-year-old sportscaster was pulled over on Michigan Avenue in Santa Monica after two officers saw him make an illegal U-turn, Santa Monica Police Sergeant Rich Lewis told Reuters.

The officers administered a sobriety test after they observed that Michaels smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, Lewis said. Michaels was arrested for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or greater, he said.

Sergeant Lewis declined to say what Michaels' blood alcohol content registered at, but he did say Michaels was "cooperative."

Michaels, a veteran play-by-play announcer for NBC's "Sunday Night Football," was arrested at 9:59 p.m. local time on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Inmate Information Center website.

He was released on Saturday and was scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Municipal Court on June 26, according to the site.

Michaels was not immediately available for comment.

An NBC spokesman said, "we are aware of the situation and we've spoken to Al. We have no further comment at this time."

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; editing by Barbara Goldberg, G Crosse)