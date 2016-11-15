LOS ANGELES Nov 15 Legendary Japanese movie star Toshiro Mifune, a trailblazer for Asian actors in American film, was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday.

Mifune appeared in more than 150 films, rising to prominence after working with legendary director Akira Kurosawa on 16 features, including "Seven Samurai" and "Throne of Blood".

"In the 1950s and '60s there was no one like Mifune," said Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Steven Okazaki, who will release a documentary on the actor next month.

Rikiya Mifune received the star on his grandfather's behalf and said he was happy the films were still being appreciated.

"Next year it will be 20 years since Mifune passed away and it's great to know that his accomplishments are still acknowledged and appreciated," he said. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)