LOS ANGELES Nov 15 Legendary Japanese movie
star Toshiro Mifune, a trailblazer for Asian actors in American
film, was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood
Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday.
Mifune appeared in more than 150 films, rising to prominence
after working with legendary director Akira Kurosawa on 16
features, including "Seven Samurai" and "Throne of Blood".
"In the 1950s and '60s there was no one like Mifune," said
Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Steven Okazaki, who will
release a documentary on the actor next month.
Rikiya Mifune received the star on his grandfather's behalf
and said he was happy the films were still being appreciated.
"Next year it will be 20 years since Mifune passed away and
it's great to know that his accomplishments are still
acknowledged and appreciated," he said.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)