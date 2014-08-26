PORTLAND, Ore. Aug 26 The young homeless man
who accepted Miley Cyrus' MTV Music Video Award has a warrant
for his arrest in Oregon on a probation violation, his probation
officer said on Tuesday.
Lee Warren, the Polk County probation officer of 22-year-old
Jesse Helt, said local authorities were unsuccessful in finding
Helt in Salem, Oregon after his mother told the Oregonian
newspaper that Cyrus had given him money to fly home.
Cyrus, 21, opted not to collect the video of the year award
on Sunday for her hit "Wrecking Ball" and instead sent Helt in
her place as a way to draw awareness to youth homelessness.
"I've cleaned your hotels rooms, I've been an extra in your
movies, I've been an extra in your life," Helt said at the VMAs.
"Though I may have been invisible to you in the streets, I have
many of the same dreams that brought many of you here tonight."
Helt has had a warrant for his arrest on a probation
violation for criminal trespass since Nov. 2011 after he failed
to report and comply with probation supervision, Polk County
Director of Community Corrections Martin Silbernagel said.
Helt's mother, Linda Helt, told the Oregonian that her son
had moved to Los Angeles a few years ago and had been homeless
at times.
Court records indicate Helt was arrested in 2010 for
criminal mischief and criminal trespass, while a burglary charge
was dismissed. He was arrested twice in 2011 for probation
violations, according to records.
Cyrus defended Helt and accused the media of ignoring the
issue of youth homelessness in favor of his legal issues.
"I hope that this can be the start of a national
conversation about youth homelessness and how to end it," Cyrus
wrote on Twitter.
"While they (media) obsesses over one homeless mans legal
issue lets help the other 1.6 million homeless youth," she
added.
(Reporting by Teresa Carson; Writing by Eric Kelsey; Editing by
Diane Craft)