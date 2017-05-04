LOS ANGELES May 4 Miley Cyrus says she is
steering away from marijuana, alcohol and nipple pasties and
rolling out a new sound that could help people take her more
seriously after she was dubbed one of pop music's bad girls.
Speaking to Billboard Magazine in an interview published
late on Wednesday, the former Disney star, 24, said she wanted
to be "super clear and sharp" and focus on a new collection of
songs that takes her back to her country music roots.
"I haven't smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest
I've ever [gone without it]. I'm not doing drugs, I'm not
drinking, I'm completely clean right now! That was just
something that I wanted to do," Cyrus said.
The singer will release new single "Malibu" on May 11, which
Billboard said was a love song inspired by her fiance, actor
Liam Hemsworth, with whom she reunited last year after a 2013
breakup.
Cyrus, who rose to fame on the Disney Channel show "Hannah
Montana," ditched her innocent image in 2013, admitting to drug
use and appearing scantily clad in public and in music videos.
She grabbed headlines when she dressed in latex lingerie and
twerked on stage with R&B singer Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV
Video Music Awards, in a performance that landed her the title
of pop music's bad girl.
Her upcoming new album will feature more acoustic songs and
melodies written by Cyrus, and will include a song for Hillary
Clinton, whom she supported in last year's U.S. presidential
election, and another anthem dedicated to women in the
workplace, Billboard said.
Discussing politics, Cyrus, who is a judge on NBC reality
singing show "The Voice," said she wanted to reach out to her
more conservative fans.
"I like talking to people that don't agree with me, but I
don’t think I can do that in an aggressive way," the singer
said.
"I don't think those people are going to listen to me when
I'm sitting there in nipple pasties, you know?," she added.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Tom Brown)