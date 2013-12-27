LOS ANGELES Dec 27 It is sex, drugs and pop
music - and Miley Cyrus is fine with it that way now that the
provocative singer has shed her innocent Disney star image along
with most of her clothes.
Cyrus, 21, who has grabbed headlines in the past year for
her admitted drug use, sexually suggestive dancing and wearing
as little as boots in a music video, said she was surprised by
the scrutiny her new persona has attracted.
"I went from people just thinking I was, like, a baby to
people thinking I'm this, like, sex freak that really just pops
molly and does lines all day," Cyrus told the New York Times in
an interview to be published on Sunday and made available early
online, referring to the drugs MDMA and cocaine, respectively.
"It's like, 'Has anyone ever heard of rock 'n' roll?'" the
"Wrecking Ball" singer countered. "There's a sex scene in pretty
much every single movie, and they go, 'Well, that's a
character.' Well, that's a character. I don't really dress as a
teddy bear and, like, twerk on Robin Thicke, you know?"
Cyrus, who rose to prominence as a teen star of the Disney
musical TV series "Hannah Montana," has become a bad girl of pop
music since her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in
September when she "twerked" (a sexually suggestive dance)
during a performance of Thicke's hit "Blurred Lines."
"I don't have a bunch of celeb friends, because I feel like
some of them are a little scared of the association," Cyrus said
of her new persona. "This is terrible. I was backstage with (the
rising pop star) Ariana Grande. I'm like, 'Walk out with me
right now and get this picture, and this will be the best thing
that happens to you, because just you associating with me makes
you a little less sweet.'"
Cyrus, whose newest music video "Adore You" shows her
writhing between bed sheets in her underwear, sucking her thumb
and rubbing her body, said she feels more free to be herself now
that she is no longer under a Disney contract.
"When I was no longer employed by anyone, that's when I was
like, 'O.K., I'm going to do my own thing.' But I waited until I
felt like I had respectfully finished out what I was supposed to
do, you know?" she said.
Cyrus signed with label RCA this year after releasing her
first three albums on Disney's Hollywood Records.
Cyrus, the daughter of country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus,
also fired back at pop star Joe Jonas, formerly of the Jonas
Brothers, who said Cyrus and pop singer Demi Lovato introduced
him to marijuana.
"If you want to smoke weed, you're going to smoke weed,"
Cyrus said. "There's nothing that two little girls are going to
get you to do that you don't want to do."
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Cynthia
Osterman)