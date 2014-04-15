LOS ANGELES, April 15 Singer Miley Cyrus
cancelled her Tuesday show in Kansas City, Missouri, after being
hospitalized for a "severe allergic reaction to antibiotics,"
the show venue said.
Cyrus, 21, was placed on medical rest on doctors' orders,
the Sprint Center in Kansas City said in a statement. The singer
posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed on Twitter with an
apology to her Kansas fans, saying "I wanted so badly 2 b there
2night." The venue said ticket holders will be refunded.
The singer was forced to cancel her concert in Charlotte,
North Carolina, earlier this month, after being diagnosed with
the flu and ordered by doctors to rest.
Cyrus is currently midway through her "Bangerz" tour,
playing 60 shows across North America and Europe between
February and June. Her next scheduled show is in St. Louis,
Missouri, on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)