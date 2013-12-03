LOS ANGELES Dec 3 Pop singer Miley Cyrus and
the trial of boyfriend-killer Jodi Arias dominated Yahoo's
online searches in 2013, the web search engine said on
Tuesday, while rapper-producer duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
dominated music streams on Spotify.
Cyrus, 21, generated the most overall searches on Yahoo this
year, overtaking reality television personality Kim Kardashian,
who topped the list last year.
Cyrus has had an attention-filled 2013, in which she grabbed
headlines for her breakup with actor-fiance Liam Hemsworth,
danced provocatively on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in
August, and released her new album "Bangerz" in October.
The murder trial of 33-year-old Arias, who was found guilty
in May of killing her boyfriend Travis Alexander at his
Phoenix-area home, captivated the public over five months with
bizarre testimony and graphic sexual evidence, helping it become
the most searched news item on Yahoo.
Arias' trial was followed on Yahoo by the Affordable Care
Act and its common name "Obamacare," which were counted as one
search term, as the second most-searched news story, while the
Boston Marathon bombing in April came in third.
President Barack Obama was the top-searched political
figure, topping ailing Nelson Mandela, the former South African
president, at No. 2, and former Alaska governor and Republican
vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin at No. 3.
While Cyrus topped Yahoo's overall searches, R&B singer
Beyonce topped Microsoft's Bing search engine as the
most-searched person, while Kardashian's first child, daughter
North West she had with rapper Kanye West, topped Ask.com's top
celebrity search terms.
Online music-streaming site Spotify also released its 2013
year in review on Tuesday and named Seattle's rapper-producer
duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis as the year's most-streamed artist.
The pair have seen their career skyrocket this year as their
debut album "The Heist" spawned hit singles "Thrift Shop," "Same
Love" and "Can't Hold Us," which was the most-streamed single.
Shazam, the music-identifying online app, also named
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis as its most "Shazamed" artist, with 11.7
million tags throughout the year. R&B singer Rihanna came second
with 8.4 million tags. She was also named Spotify's
most-streamed female artist for a second consecutive year.