ST. PETERSBURG, Fla The missing five-year-old son of country singer Mindy McCready was found hiding in a closet with his mother in Arkansas, Deputy U.S. Marshall David Rahbany said on Saturday.

Zander and his mother were found in a vacant home in Heber Springs, Arkansas on Friday night, Rahbany said. The Florida Department of Children and Families had reported Zander missing from his grandfather's house in Cape Coral, Florida on Tuesday, and a Florida judge issued an order Thursday for Zander to picked up by authorities.

Mindy McCready's mother has legal custody of Zander but the singer has visitation rights and was with him when he was reported missing.

Rahbany, the chief deputy U.S. marshal for eastern Arkansas, said officials believed that McCready, 36, and Zander might be at the home of her boyfriend David Wilson in Heber Springs. A neighbor reported there were lights on at a nearby vacant house and marshals and members of the Cleburne County Sheriff's Department entered that home and found Wilson, McCready and Zander.

"She didn't resist," Rahbany said of McCready.

He said Zander was in the custody of the Arkansas Division of Child and Family Services. No charges were filed against McCready or Wilson.

"We're working with Arkansas officials to bring him (Zander) back as soon as possible," Terri Durdaller of the Florida Department of Children and Families said on Saturday.