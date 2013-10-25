NEW YORK Oct 25 British actor Orlando Bloom and Australian model Miranda Kerr have separated after three years of marriage, the couple said on Friday.

Bloom, 36, who is starring in a modern-day version of "Romeo and Juliet" on Broadway, and Kerr, 30, said they have been amicably separated for the past few months.

The couple began dating in 2007, married in July 2010 and has a 2-year-old son, Flynn.

"After six years together, they have recently decided to formalize their separation," their representative said in a statement.

"Despite this being the end of their marriage, they love, support and respect each other as both parents of their son and as family," the statement added.

The announcement ended almost a year of speculation that Bloom, the star of Hollywood blockbusters "Lord of the Rings" and "Pirates of the Caribbean," and Kerr, one of the highest-earning models, were parting.

The couple have not appeared in public together since Bloom's Broadway debut on Sept. 19 in "Romeo and Juliet" opposite actress Condola Rashad. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Mary Milliken and Eric Kelsey)