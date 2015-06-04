NEW YORK, June 4 Screen and TV star, diva and
beloved Muppet, Miss Piggy, is being recognized for her
contributions to society with a feminist award at the Brooklyn
Museum in New York on Thursday.
The glamorous, outspoken pig will receive the award at the
evening ceremony from the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for
Feminist Art. The presentation will include a conversation with
veteran women's rights campaigner Gloria Steinem and a 20-minute
video retrospective of Miss Piggy's career.
"Moi is thrilled, but frankly, not surprised to be receiving
this Sackler Center First Award," Miss Piggy said in a
statement.
"It is truly wonderful to be celebrated and share this honor
with fellow legends, role models, and pioneers of female
fabulosity. We rock!"
Miss Piggy's long-time squeeze, Kermit the Frog, will be in
the audience for the ceremony.
The annual Sackler Center First Awards honor extraordinary
women who are first in their fields. Elizabeth A. Sackler, the
president of the center for feminist art, theory and advocacy
for women's issues, said Miss Piggy embodies exceptional spirit,
determination and grit and has taught important lessons about
overcoming obstacles to generations of fans.
Miss Piggy starred in "The Muppet Show," that ran from 1976
to 1981, and has appeared in films, including 2014's "Muppets
Most Wanted."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney. Editing by Andre Grenon)