By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND Oct 1 Geraldine "Jerrie" Mock, the
first woman to fly solo around the world, has died at the age of
88, a family friend said on Wednesday.
Mock, a Newark, Ohio, native known as "the flying
housewife," died in her Florida home on Tuesday, said the
friend, Mary Kelley.
Mock was 38 on March 19, 1964, when she took off from
Columbus, Ohio, in a 1953 Cessna 180 single-engine monoplane
named the "Spirit of Columbus," according to the Smithsonian
Institution's National Air and Space Museum Archives.
Twenty-nine days and 23,103 miles (37,180 km) later, the
five-foot (1.5-metre), 100-pound (45-kg) mother of three landed
safely back in Columbus, 27 years after Amelia Earhart's much
more famous - albeit unsuccessful - attempt to circle the globe.
U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson presented Mock with the
Federal Aviation Administration's Exceptional Service decoration
in 1964.
Despite the number of records Mock broke, few people knew of
the flight or its historical significance, said Kelley, the wife
of Bill Kelley, who funded a statue of Mock in downtown Newark,
about 30 miles (45 km) northeast of Columbus.
"She was a quiet, reserved woman and never wanted the
publicity," Kelley said. "When he was raising money for her
statue, Bill would have to explain to everyone who she was."
Mock was one of the first female aeronautical engineering
students at Ohio State University and began flying in 1958 at
the age of 32.
Mock wrote "Three-Eight Charlie" in 1970 about her solo
world flight. The book was republished this year in celebration
of the flight's 50th anniversary.
A statue of Mock was erected at the Port Columbus
International Airport in April. Her plane, the "Spirit of
Columbus," was put on display at the National Air and Space
Museum in 1976.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Jim
Loney)