(Corrects name of judge to McLane, instead of McClane)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Aug 30 A U.S. appeals court has
upheld the right of a Marilyn Monroe photo library to license
images of the film star taken by a celebrity photographer who
was one of her business partners.
Milton H. Greene Archives Inc. has been in a long-running
court battle with Anna Strasberg, widow of Monroe's acting
coach, Lee Strasberg, and her licensing agent CMG Worldwide,
which have controlled use of Monroe's image for years.
In a ruling on Thursday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in California backed a lower court decision that allowed
Greene Archives to license its images of Monroe.
Greene was a fashion and celebrity photographer who became
friends with Monroe during a photo shoot, and the two formed a
film production company. At one point, Monroe lived with Greene
and his family at their Connecticut farmhouse, where he produced
several photographs of the star. Greene died in 1985.
The legal battle over Greene's images hinged on where Monroe
was living at the time of her death on Aug. 5, 1962. The court
ruled Monroe resided in New York and therefore she did not have
the posthumous right of publicity based on the state's law.
"Because no such right exists under New York law, Monroe
LLC did not inherit it ... and cannot enforce it against Milton
Greene or others similarly situated," Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw
wrote for the court.
An attorney for Strasberg had no comment, and an attorney
for Milton H. Greene Archives could not immediately be reached.
Interest in Monroe remains high. She is the subject of NBC
television drama "Smash," a story about the making of a Broadway
musical about the blonde bombshell, and last year's film, "My
Week with Marilyn." Several books about her were released around
the anniversary of her death.
Wardlaw wrote that the lengthy dispute over Monroe's persona
"has ended in exactly the way that Monroe herself predicted more
that 50 years ago," pointing to Monroe's quote: "I knew I
belonged to the public and to the world, not because I was
talented or even beautiful, but because I had never belonged to
anything or anyone else."
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Kenneth Barry)