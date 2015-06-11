LONDON, June 11 British actor Ron Moody, who
played Fagin in the movie version of "Oliver!" and on stage,
died on Thursday at the age of 91, his agent said.
Moody was nominated for best actor at the Academy Awards in
1968 for his performance in the hit film based on the Broadway
musical adaptation of Charles Dickens's "Oliver Twist".
He had played the role as the head of a London criminal gang
in the Broadway and West End productions.
He later appeared in the long-running British television
series "EastEnders" but reportedly turned down the role of
Doctor Who in the hit BBC series.
"He brought joy to his family and to the hearts of many and
will be greatly missed. He was singing until the end," his widow
Therese said in a statement.
Moody is also survived by six children.
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)