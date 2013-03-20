LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - James Yu, a managing director in Morgan Stanley's European leveraged finance and acquisition finance team, has left the US bank to join Swedish private equity firm EQT, sources said on Wednesday.

Yu left this month, the sources said. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley in 2009, Yu worked at JP Morgan for more than 15 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Yu did not immediately respond to calls. EQT and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Morgan Stanley advised EQT on its acquisition of BSN medical in June last year, which was a rare multi-billion euro deal in last year's sluggish leveraged buyout market.

EQT acquired the medical supplies manufacturer and its management from Montagu Private Equity for an enterprise value of EUR1.8bn. The deal was backed by a EUR865m-equivalent senior leveraged loan, arranged by Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley.

More recently, Morgan Stanley advised EQT on the sale of its stake in Danish software company KMD to Advent International in October.

Yu's departure coincides with a new hire earlier this month, after Morgan Stanley poached Yannick Perreve to join its European leveraged finance and acquisition finance team.

Perreve joins from Citi where he has worked for 16 years.

In the past eight years he was a managing director in Citi's European leveraged finance practice where he was responsible for originating and structuring leveraged buyout financing for private equity firms.

Perreve was also a member of Citi's senior management team for European leveraged finance, reporting to Paul Simpkin, head of European leveraged finance.

Perreve will have a similar role at Stanley, where he will also be an MD and will work alongside Mark Walsh and Matt Naber, co-heads of European leveraged finance and acquisition finance.