Paul Johnson has been hired by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group as co-head of European syndicate.

Johnson joins from RBC where he spent 15 years at the investment bank in the debt syndicate and DCM teams in a variety of core and non-core currencies.

In his new role, Johnson will report to Paul White, global head of syndicate at ANZ who is based in Sydney. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)