BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - (Add experience details)
Paul Johnson has been hired by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group as co-head of European syndicate.
Johnson joins from RBC where he spent 15 years at the investment bank in the debt syndicate and DCM teams in a variety of core and non-core currencies.
In his new role, Johnson will report to Paul White, global head of syndicate at ANZ who is based in Sydney. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.