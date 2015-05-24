(Adds detail on accident, statement from Princeton)
May 24 Mathematician John Nash, a Nobel Prize
winner whose longtime struggle with mental illness inspired the
movie "A Beautiful Mind", was killed in a car crash along with
his wife in New Jersey, state police said on Sunday.
The couple were in a taxi when the driver lost control,
crashed into a guard rail and hit another car on Saturday
afternoon on the New Jersey Turnpike, said police.
Nash, 86, and his wife, Alicia, 82, were thrown from the
taxi and pronounced dead at the scene, New Jersey State Police
spokesman Sgt. Gregory Williams added, declining to comment on
media reports that they were not wearing seat belts.
Russell Crowe, who portrayed Nash in the Oscar-winning
movie, said on Twitter that he was stunned by the deaths. "An
amazing partnership. Beautiful minds, beautiful hearts," the
Hollywood star wrote.
The taxi driver was taken to hospital with non-life
threatening injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was
also treated in hospital, police said. No charges had been
filed, Williams added.
Nash was awarded the Nobel Prize for economics in 1994 for
his work on game theory and the mathematics of decision-making.
The film "A Beautiful Mind" was loosely based on his battle
with schizophrenia.
Nash received his Ph.D. from Princeton in 1950 and spent
much of his career there and at the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology (MIT).
He began experiencing what he described as "mental
disturbances" in 1959 after marrying Alicia, a MIT physics major
who was then pregnant, according to his biography on the Nobel
Prize website.
"I was disturbed in this way for a very long period of time,
like 25 years," Nash said in a 2004 video interview on the Nobel
website.
He stressed that his was an unusual case, as he was able
eventually stop taking medication and return to normal
activities and his research.
The 2001 movie represented an "artistic" take on his
experience, giving insight into mental illness but not
accurately portraying the nature of his delusions, Nash said in
the interview.
"John's remarkable achievements inspired generations of
mathematicians, economists and scientists who were influenced by
his brilliant, groundbreaking work in game theory," Princeton
University President Christopher Eisgruber said in a statement.
"The story of his life with Alicia moved millions of readers
and moviegoers who marveled at their courage in the face of
daunting challenges," he added.
Nash and his wife were living in Princeton Junction, New
Jersey, New Jersey police said.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein and Jane Ross; Editing by David
Clarke and Raissa Kasolowsky)