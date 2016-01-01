(New throughout, adds more reaction)
By Bill Trott
Jan 1 Grammy-winning singer Natalie Cole, whose
biggest hit came in a virtual duet with her late father, pop
legend Nat King Cole, of his decades-old hit "Unforgettable,"
has died at the age of 65, her family said on Friday.
The family's statement said Cole died on Thursday night at
Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles from "ongoing health
issues."
Cole's career spanned five decades in the R&B, soul, jazz
and pop genres. In 2015, she had canceled appearances citing
medical reasons.
"It is with heavy hearts that we bring to you all the news
of our Mother and sister's passing," the Cole family statement
said. "Natalie fought a fierce, courageous battle, dying how she
lived - with dignity, strength and honor. Our beloved Mother and
sister will be greatly missed and remain UNFORGETTABLE in our
hearts forever."
The statement was signed by Cole's only child, Robert
Yancey, and her twin sisters, Timolin and Casey Cole.
Tributes quickly poured in for Cole, with singer Tony
Bennett saying on Instagram he was "deeply saddened to hear of
the passing of Natalie Cole, as I have cherished the long
friendship I had with her, her father Nat, and the family over
the years."
Bennett added: "Natalie was an exceptional jazz singer and
it was an honor to have recorded and performed with her on
several occasions."
"UNFORGETTABLE" COMEBACK
Cole broke out in 1975 with the hit "This Will Be," which
won the Grammy for best R&B female performance and also earned
her the Grammy for best new artist. Critics compared her to
Diana Ross and Aretha Franklin but her career floundered in the
1980s when she ran into problems with heroin.
She bounced back, and her career reached the superstar level
in 1991 when she recorded "Unforgettable ... With Love." The
album contained songs associated with her father, the
silky-voiced baritone who was one of the most popular performers
of the 1940s and '50s but died before his daughter began her
solo career.
Using technology that was cutting edge at the time, studio
engineers merged her voice with her father's in the song
"Unforgettable," which had been a hit for Nat King Cole in 1951.
The result was a moving, sentimental No. 1 hit 40 years later,
that actually sounded as if the two were singing a duet.
The song and the album it came from earned Cole three Grammy
Awards.
"I thank my dad for leaving me such a wonderful, wonderful
heritage," Cole said in accepting her awards.
Cole's other hits included "Everlasting," "Sophisticated
Lady," "I've Got love on My Mind," and "Good to Be Back." In
all, she won nine Grammys.
The success of "Unforgettable" capped her comeback after a
dark period of heroin, crack and alcohol abuse. In "Angel on My
Shoulder," her 2000 memoir, Cole said she turned to drugs
because of unresolved issues in her life, including being
molested as a child and her father's death when she was 15.
She spent six months in a rehabilitation program at the
Hazelden Clinic in Minnesota and told CBS in 2006 that "those
people gave me my life back one day at a time."
Cole was diagnosed with hepatitis in 2008 from sharing
needles with drug addicts, and underwent kidney transplant
surgery in 2009. This past autumn, she canceled several concerts
scheduled for November and December, citing a recent medical
procedure.
Her 2008 album of pop standards, "Still Unforgettable,"
included another duet with her father, "Walkin' My Baby Back
Home." Her most recent work was 2013's "Natalie Cole en
Espanol."
Cole was only 11 when she first sang professionally, with
her father. But she went to the University of Massachusetts in
Amherst with no plans of an entertainment career. While in
college, she performed with bands and set aside plans for being
a child psychologist.
Cole's mother, Maria Cole, also had been a singer with the
Duke Ellington and Count Basie bands.
Cole portrayed herself in "Livin' for Love: The Natalie Cole
Story," a 2000 television movie that depicted her drug
addiction. She was married three times.
"We've lost a wonderful, highly cherished artist and our
heartfelt condolences go out to Natalie's family, friends, her
many collaborators, as well as to all who have been entertained
by her exceptional talent," Neil Portnow, president of the
National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
Singer Patti LaBelle tweeted "Sending prayers and
condolences to all the loved ones of my friend #NatalieCole! She
will be truly missed but her light will shine forever!"
Singer Lenny Kravitz posted on Instagram: "As the new year
was ushered in, an angelic instrument moved on. Natalie Cole's
voice was perfection. And what a lady... You will be missed my
dear. Love."
(Reporting by Sandra Maler and Bill Trott in Washington and
Barbara Goldberg in New York; Writing by Bill Trott and Peter
Cooney; Editing by David Gregorio)