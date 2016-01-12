LOS ANGELES Jan 12 Music veterans, friends and
family have paid tribute to Grammy Award winner Natalie Cole,
celebrating the late singer's life at a star-studded funeral in
Los Angeles.
Cole, the daughter of veteran performer Nat King Cole, died
aged 65 on Dec. 31 of a rare lung disease that led to heart
failure.
Music filled the service on Monday, with Stevie Wonder
playing the harmonica and singing the Lord's Prayer. Mourners
including Gladys Knight, Lionel Richie and Smokey Robinson, who
called Cole "my friend, my buddy and many times my confidant"
also honoured the singer with a standing ovation.
"As much as I stood in awe of her artistry which ran so
deep, when I think of her today I realise that it's her
friendship that I will miss the most," music producer David
Foster said.
Cole's family last week said the singer had been diagnosed
with idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension five years ago
after a successful kidney transplant in 2009.
She had undergone the operation after being diagnosed with
hepatitis following a period of drug abuse. The jazz, pop and
soul singer, whose career spanned five decades, then returned to
perform around the world.
Known for songs such as "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)"
and "I've Got Love On My Mind", her biggest hit was a virtual
duet with her late father of "Unforgettable".
