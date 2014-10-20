LOS ANGELES Oct 20 "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"
star Nicholas Brendon on Monday apologized for his arrest
stemming from a drunken dispute at an Idaho hotel and said he is
seeking treatment for "emotional demons."
Brendon, 48, said in a statement posted on his Facebook page
that he had mixed alcohol and prescription medication taken to
manage pain for a cyst behind his knee cap.
"I regret disappointing my family, my fans and myself,"
Brendon said. "I intend to seek appropriate treatment and
therapy for my medical ailments as well as my emotional demons."
Brendon, best known for starring in the cult hit "Buffy" as
Xander Harris alongside of Sarah Michelle Gellar from 1997 to
2003, was charged with malicious injury to property and
resisting or obstructing Boise police officers on Oct. 17,
according to an Ada County police report.
Media reports said Brendon was in town to attend a comics
convention and got into a drunken dispute with hotel staff and
broke a decorative item.
Brendon has also starred on "Criminal Minds" and "Private
Practice," among other television series.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Alan
Crosby)