LOS ANGELES, April 14 Cable news commentator
Lawrence O'Donnell is taking a leave of several weeks from his
job as host of the MSNBC program "The Last Word" to recuperate
from injuries he suffered in a taxi accident while vacationing
abroad, the network said on Monday.
O'Donnell, 62, and his brother, Michael, were both injured
while out of the country on Saturday and have since been brought
back to the United States for medical treatment, MSNBC said in a
statement.
The statement said both men were "under the care of doctors
and expected to make a full recovery" -- Lawrence O'Donnell in
New York City, his brother in Boston -- but the network gave no
details of their condition.
The statement also did not clarify whether the two men were
in a taxi that crashed or were struck by a taxi, nor did it say
where they were vacationing when the mishap occurred.
"Our thoughts and support are with the O'Donnell family, and
we look forward to having Lawrence back on the air soon," the
MSNBC statement said.
It added that daytime MSNBC anchor Alex Wagner and Ari
Melber, co-host of afternoon talk show "The Cycle," will take
turns filling in for O'Donnell on his weeknight news and opinion
show, "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell," during his
absence.
O'Donnell, who began his MSNBC tenure in 2009 as a regular
contributor to the "Morning Joe" program with Joe Scarborough,
is known for a sometimes-combative style that has led to a
number of heated on-air clashes with guests or other
commentators.
He served as a congressional aide on Capitol Hill before
bringing his real-life political experience to work as a
screenwriter, producer and story editor for several years on
NBC's acclaimed television political drama, "The West Wing."
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)