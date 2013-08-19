Actress Olivia Newton John waves as she arrives at a photocall of the movie ''A Few Best Men'' by director Stephan Elliot at the Rome Film Festival October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Files

A man was found shot dead at the Florida home of singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, police said on Monday.

Newton-John was not at the home in Jupiter Inlet Colony, a town near West Palm Beach, Florida, said Sergeant Scott Pascarella, a spokesman for the Jupiter Police Department.

Pascarella said the deceased man was a 42-year-old contractor who was working at the house owned by Newton-John and her husband, John Easterling.

Police are investigating the circumstances of his death, Pascarella said.

Newton-John starred in the 1978 movie "Grease" with John Travolta. Her hits include the 1981 song "Physical," a song from the album of the same name.

