Oscar de la Renta is seen during his Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce/Files

Oscar de la Renta, one of the most sought-after fashion designers of the last half century, dressing American first ladies and Hollywood stars in his classic silhouettes, died on Monday at the age of 82.

An individual taking calls at the designer's home in Connecticut on Monday night confirmed his death. The Spanish-language television network Univision reported that de la Renta died after a 10-year battle with cancer.

De la Renta, who was born in the Dominican Republic and went to Spain to study art, made his name in the 1960s dressing one of the major fashion icons of the day, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

He was known as one of the industry's classic designers, famous for floral, feminine, classy, elegant designs, flattering silhouettes with full skirts, cinched waists, often in soft hues.

Most recently, de la Renta made the wedding dress for human rights lawyer Amal Clooney for her marriage in Venice last month to actor and director George Clooney.

