(Corrects spelling of Nancy Reagan's last name from Regan in
paragraph 9)
By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK Nov 3 The fashion world mourned the
loss of one of its greatest designers on Monday at the private
funeral of Oscar de la Renta, who died last month at 82 of
cancer.
The tall Dominican-born de la Renta dressed New York
socialites, Hollywood stars and American first ladies during a
career that spanned five decades.
Young women in black dresses equipped with digital clipboard
checked in impeccably dressed guests, including designers
Valentino and Diane von Furstenberg, as they entered the Church
of St Ignatius Loyola on Manhattan's Upper East Side.
Fans and photographers were kept behind police barricades
that stretched a city block at the large, imposing church on
Park Avenue.
"He was an icon and a guru of fashion and a wonderful man
who changed people's lives in fashion," Kim Wolfe, 44, said of
de la Renta.
"His couture and his design were really created for the
sophisticated lady, not necessarily of the 21th century, but of
a lady that once was."
De la Renta died at his home in Connecticut on Oct. 20
surrounded by his family, friends and more than a few dogs. As
news of his death spread, Hollywood stars and former first
ladies, whom he dressed, expressed their condolences.
Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, who wore
a plum-colored de la Renta gown to her daughter Chelsea's
wedding in 2010 and a beaded gown for an Inaugural Ball,
credited de la Renta's exquisite taste for elevating American
fashion.
Nancy Reagan praised him as a fashion legend and Barbara
Bush said, "We will always remember him as the man who made
women look and feel beautiful."
De la Renta's designs were known for their detail, fabrics
and embroideries. His classic creations ranged from fitted suits
to feminine pastel and floral print dresses, to elaborate,
flowing ball gowns that were favorites on the red carpet.
Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner,
Tina Fey, Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey chose his gowns for
award ceremonies.
Most recently, de la Renta created the lace,
off-the-shoulder wedding gown worn by London-based human rights
lawyer Amal Alamuddin for her September wedding to actor George
Clooney in Venice, Italy.
De la Renta was also known for his philanthropy,
particularly in the Dominican Republic, where he was born and
had a home. In 1982 he established La Casa del Nino for
underprivileged children there.
President Danilo Medina led the nation in mourning and
praised the designer for changing the lives of thousands of
children in the country.
"My greatest strength is knowing who I am and where I come
from - my island," the designer is quoted as saying.
Dominican Foreign Minister Andrés Navarro credited de la
Renta for being "a permanent ambassador of our country abroad"
and for raising the international profile of the Caribbean
nation and attracting investors and tourism.
(Writing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Dan Grebler)