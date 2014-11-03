(Updates with end of funeral, details about the service,
speakers)
By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK Nov 3 The fashion world mourned the
loss of one of its greatest designers on Monday at the private
funeral of Oscar de la Renta, who died last month at 82 after
battling cancer.
The tall Dominican-born de la Renta dressed New York
socialites, Hollywood stars and American first ladies during a
career that spanned five decades.
Former U.S. Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and Hillary
Clinton, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Vogue
magazine Editor in Chief Anna Wintour spoke during the service
at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola on Manhattan's Upper East
Side.
"It was a beautiful ceremony," said Heather Petrie, 31, a
member of the choir. "It was a celebration of life" with "lots
of music, an orchestra, a full choir and a soloist."
Music executive Lisa Schiff described the service as
"extraordinary" as she left the church.
Designers Valentino, Diane von Furstenberg, Tommy Hilfiger
and Donna Karan, director Mike Nichols and his journalist wife
Diane Sawyer, newswoman Barbara Walters, photographer Annie
Leibovitz and actor Hugh Jackman were among the invited guests.
Fans and photographers were kept behind police barricades
that stretched a city block at the imposing church on Park
Avenue.
"He was an icon and a guru of fashion and a wonderful man
who changed people's lives in fashion," said 44-year-old Kim
Wolfe of Manhattan as guests arrived for the service.
"His couture and his design were really created for the
sophisticated lady, not necessarily of the 21th century, but of
a lady that once was," she added.
De la Renta died at his home in Connecticut on Oct. 20,
surrounded by his family, friends and more than a few dogs. As
news of his death spread, fellow designers, Hollywood stars and
former first ladies whom he dressed expressed their condolences.
De la Renta's designs were known for their detail, fabrics
and embroideries. His classic creations ranged from fitted suits
to pastel and floral print dresses to elaborate, flowing ball
gowns that were favorites on the red carpet.
Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner,
Tina Fey, Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey chose his gowns for
award ceremonies.
Most recently, de la Renta created the lace,
off-the-shoulder wedding gown worn by London-based human rights
lawyer Amal Alamuddin for her September wedding to actor George
Clooney in Venice, Italy.
De la Renta was also known for his philanthropy,
particularly in his native Dominican Republic, where he had a
home. In 1982 he established La Casa del Nino for
underprivileged children there.
President Danilo Medina led the nation in mourning and
praised the designer for changing the lives of thousands of
children in the country.
Dominican Foreign Minister Andrés Navarro credited de la
Renta for being "a permanent ambassador of our country abroad"
and for raising the nation's international profile.
(Writing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Dan Grebler and Lisa
Von Ahn)